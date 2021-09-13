Delhi: Four-storey building collapses in Sabzi Mandi area, several feared trapped

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Four-storey building collapses in Sabzi Mandi area,

A four-storey building collapsed in the Sabzi Mandi area of Delhi on Monday. Several people are feared trapped under the debris of the building. Local police and district administration officials have reached the incident site. A massive relief and rescue operation has been launched by the officials.

According to police, construction work was underway in the building. There were labourers inside the building when it collapsed.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi fire services, told India TV that eight fire tenders have been rushed to the mishap site and that officials are facing difficulty in transporting heavy machinery due to narrow lanes. Two kids, he said, are feared to be trapped under the debris. The rescue operations are being carried out manually.

A person trapped under the debris was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said, adding that the rescue operations were still underway.

