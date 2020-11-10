Tuesday, November 10, 2020
     
Labourer killed as building collapses in Delhi's Trinagar

A 22-year-old labourer was killed after an old building collapsed in West Delhi's Trinagar area, police said on Tuesday. 

New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2020 14:46 IST
Image Source : PTI

Labourer killed as building collapses in Delhi's Trinagar 

A 22-year-old labourer was killed after an old building collapsed in West Delhi's Trinagar area, police said on Tuesday. The deceased identified as Virender, was among the labourers who were carrying out the renovation work of the building when suddenly the debris came crashing down, burying one of them.

"The call was received at around 10:10 am on Monday. Immediately fire tenders were pressed into service for the rescue operation," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The police also reached the spot and secured the area. Some nearby buildings were also vacated.

"This was an old three-storey building. Though the family members of the building had already shifted from the spot, it was given to a contractor for demolition," said a local resident.

(With IANS inputs)

