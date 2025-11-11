Delhi blast: CCTV footage shows suspect in i20 car, vehicle seen parked for 3 hours before explosion | Video Delhi blast: A high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro station on Monday evening.

New Delhi:

A massive explosion ripped through a car near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening, leaving at least 11 people dead and over 25 injured. The incident triggered panic in the area, prompting a massive security response and the deployment of multiple investigation teams.

As part of the ongoing probe, the Delhi Police have recovered CCTV footage showing the suspect entering and leaving the parking lot where the blast occurred. The footage shows the suspect alone, and police are now examining the route towards Daryaganj to trace his movements.

According to sources, the white Hyundai i20 involved in the explosion was parked near the Red Fort around 3:19 pm and left the parking lot at 6:48 pm. More than 100 CCTV clips, including those from the Delhi toll plazas, are being analysed to determine the vehicle's complete route before and after it reached the site.

Here's the CCTV footage of the accused and car

Another CCTV clip, captured just before the explosion, shows the driver wearing a black mask inside the vehicle. Police sources have identified the man as Dr Mohammad Umar, believed to be linked with the Faridabad module. However, the identity of the deceased will only be established after a DNA report.

Security has been tightened across the national capital, with bomb squads, forensic experts, and counter-terror units working jointly to determine the type of explosive used and the network behind the attack.

According to sources within the Delhi Police Special Cell, Umar remained seated in the i20 car in the parking lot for approximately two and a half to three hours. He did not get out of the i20 car for even a second.

According to police sources, Umar was either waiting for someone or awaiting instructions in the parking lot. All the people who were travelling in the i20 have been identified and DNA matching will be done

Police investigating all angles

At present, the Delhi Police are thoroughly examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the complete sequence of events leading up to the Red Fort car blast. Investigators are working to identify who entered the car, who parked it in the lot, and who later returned to retrieve it.

Simultaneously, police teams are analysing the entire CCTV trail to determine the car's starting point, the route it took before reaching the Red Fort parking area, and its subsequent movement from the parking lot to the red light right in front of the monument.

In addition, the parking attendant is also being questioned to gather more information about the car's arrival, the time it was parked, and any individuals seen near the vehicle.

What do we know about the car so far?

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police's investigation into the case has revealed the involvement of two individuals from Jammu and Kashmir, identified as Tariq and Umar Mohammad. According to officials, the car in question was sold to a man named Tariq, and further investigation is underway to trace his links and determine the purpose behind the vehicle's use.

The i20 car in which the explosion took place near the Red Fort in Delhi belonged to a man named Salman, who has been detained by the police. The car bore a Haryana number plate. During the questioning, Salman revealed that he sold the car to another person named Devendra, who is a resident of Delhi's Okhla.

Devendra had later sold the car to another person from Haryana's Ambala. Meanwhile, Salman has handed all the documents of the car to the police, which is now working with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials to identify the car's actual owner.

According to the police, the explosion took place inside the i20, which had a number HR 26 7624, while it was moving. At that time, three people were sitting inside it. The police further said that no crater was formed after the explosion took place. "We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a bomb blast," said a senior police official, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Now the police are trying to identify the real owner of the car from the RTO. There are also two pending challans against the i20 car: one for no parking in Faridabad and the other in Gurugram. The car was in Faridabad in September 2025.

