Delhi blast: Jan 26, Diwali attack was part of plan; interrogation reveals Red Fort recce by Muzammil, Umar

In a major breakthrough in the Red Fort blast investigation, the interrogation of the arrested accused has revealed crucial details about the planning and reconnaissance carried out before the powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station that left 12 people dead and many injured.

During the interrogation, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who was arrested in connection with a terror module operating from Faridabad, revealed that he and Dr Umar Nabi, also known as Dr Umar Mohammad, had conducted a recce of the Red Fort in the first week of January as part of a larger terror plot.

Investigators retrieved this information from the dump data recovered from Dr Muzammil's mobile phone.

During the interrogation, the investigating agency also learned that targeting the Red Fort on January 26 (Republic Day) was part of their initial plan. The sources further revealed that the module had also been planning to target a crowded public place during Diwali.

Initial probe suggests 'accidental' detonation of explosives

Findings of the initial probe into the blast near the Red Fort suggest it may have been "accidentally triggered" while a hastily assembled explosive device was being transported, following the busting of an inter-state terror module, officials said on Tuesday.

Investigators have zeroed in on a Pulwama-based doctor, Umar Nabi, who was driving the car used in the explosion, and had alleged links to the terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from neighbouring Faridabad in Haryana.

Sources said that the explosion was triggered in panic and desperation after raids by the security agencies across multiple locations in Delhi-NCR and Pulwama, J-K, to nab suspects believed to be part of the terror module.

"The suspect was likely spooked after the raid in Faridabad which forced him to relocate hastily, increasing the chance of a mishap. The incident appears to have shifted from a suspected suicide attack to an unintended explosion during transport," a senior police officer said.

However, police are probing all angles, including suicide bomber attack, the sources said.

The officer said that intelligence teams' first assessment suggests the improvised explosive device (IED) was assembled incorrectly, which limited its destructive effect.

"The bomb was premature and not fully developed, thus limiting the impact. The explosion did not create a crater and no shrapnel or projectiles were found," he added.

The Red Fort blast on a busy Monday evening came hours after eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

