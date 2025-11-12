Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Delhi Red Fort blast: Security tightened at several areas as anti-sabotage drives intensified

  Live Delhi Red Fort blast: Security tightened at several areas as anti-sabotage drives intensified

Delhi Red Fort blast LIVE: All samples have been sent to the FSL laboratory to determine the exact composition of the materials. The final report is expected in the coming days, which will determine the nature of the explosion and the materials used.

Security personnel conduct searches at residential areas following the blast.
Security personnel conduct searches at residential areas following the blast. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

A high-intensity blast in a parked Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening left at least 12 people dead, injuring over 20 and gutting several vehicles. The explosion triggered a fire that quickly spread to nearby cars. The incident occurred near Gate Number 1 of the station.  Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each of those killed. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the incident, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructing the agency to submit a report "at the earliest". The instruction to the NIA came after Shah presided over two back-to-back high-level security review meetings on Tuesday. Agency sources also revealed that the bomb was premature and not fully developed. The explosion did not create a crater, and no shrapnel or projectiles were found. The vehicle was still moving when the blast occurred, and the IED was not equipped to cause heavy casualties. Meanwhile, leaders from across the world, including the US, China, Japan and Israel expressed grief and shock over the loss of lives in the incident. 

 

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all latest updates

Live updates :Delhi Red Fort blast

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:21 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    NIA team teaches blast site to probe the incident

    A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrived at the site of the blast that occurred near Red Fort in the national capital. The central agency has taken charge of the investigation into the explosion which took place on Monday evening. Security personnel have cordoned off the area as forensic experts and NIA officials examine the scene for evidence to determine the cause and motive behind the incident.

    (Inputs from Kumar Sonu)

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi blast: Security heightened at Ghazipur Border, vehicle-checks intensified

    Security has been heightened at Ghazipur Border in Delhi-NCR. All the vehicles are being checked. 

     

  • 7:11 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi blast: Muslim bodies flag security lapses, call for unbiased probe

    Prominent Muslim bodies voiced concern over the incident, flagging security lapses and urged the government to conduct a comprehensive, unbiased and multi-dimensional investigation into the incident. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board expressed profound grief and sorrow over the blast. The board conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for a swift recovery of the injured, according to a statement issued by it. Board president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani expressed serious concern over the explosion that occurred in close proximity to the historic Red Fort in the national capital.

  • 7:09 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi blast: Stories of dreams, struggle, heartbreak from small towns

    The powerful explosion near Red Fort not only shattered Delhi's calm but also tore through homes hundreds of kilometres away, where families are now struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of their loved ones. From the quiet lanes of Shravasti and Deoria to the bustling streets of Meerut, Amroha and Shamli, the victims of the deadly car blast were everyday people – drivers of taxi and e-rickshaw, cosmetic store owners, DTC bus conductors, and all working to support their families, their dreams for better lives.

    Among the victims was 32-year-old Dinesh Mishra of Ganeshpur village in Shravasti district, who had been working at a printing press in Delhi’s Chawri Bazar to support his wife and three children. His father, Bhure Mishra, recalled the time Dinesh came home for Diwali. "He was a hardworking man. He wanted to give his children a good education. We still can't believe he is gone," Bhure said, his voice breaking as neighbours gathered to console the family.

    (PTI inputs)

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi blast LIVE: Initial probe suggests 'accidental' detonation of explosives

    Findings of the initial probe into the blast near the Red Fort suggest it may have been “accidentally triggered” while a hastily assembled explosive device was being transported, following the busting of an inter-state terror module, officials said. Investigators have zeroed in on a Pulwama-based doctor, Umar Nabi, who was driving the car used in the explosion and had alleged links to the terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from neighbouring Faridabad in Haryana. On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police took a DNA sample from Nabi’s mother to establish the relation.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Delhi Delhi Car Blast Case Delhi Blast Red Fort Blast Nia Delhi Police Amit Shah
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\