The powerful explosion near Red Fort not only shattered Delhi's calm but also tore through homes hundreds of kilometres away, where families are now struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of their loved ones. From the quiet lanes of Shravasti and Deoria to the bustling streets of Meerut, Amroha and Shamli, the victims of the deadly car blast were everyday people – drivers of taxi and e-rickshaw, cosmetic store owners, DTC bus conductors, and all working to support their families, their dreams for better lives.

Among the victims was 32-year-old Dinesh Mishra of Ganeshpur village in Shravasti district, who had been working at a printing press in Delhi’s Chawri Bazar to support his wife and three children. His father, Bhure Mishra, recalled the time Dinesh came home for Diwali. "He was a hardworking man. He wanted to give his children a good education. We still can't believe he is gone," Bhure said, his voice breaking as neighbours gathered to console the family.

(PTI inputs)