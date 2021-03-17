Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi: BJP, AAP spar over NCT Amendment Bill

The Bharatiya Janata Part and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday traded charges over the Government of NCT Delhi (Amendment) Bill which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

While the BJP said that the bill will ensure better coordination between the Centre and the AAP government in the national capital and lead to speedy development in the city, Kejriwal's party alleged that the Modi government is attempting to strip the city government's powers.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to give more powers to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G), was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta welcomed the bill saying it will remove existing ambiguities and aims at better coordination between the Centre and the Delhi government.

"The bill is aimed at promoting harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive. It clearly defines the responsibilities of the elected government and the Lt governor," he said. "Kejriwal should stop spreading lies on the bill's finer points," Gupta added.

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of seeking to drastically curtail the powers of his elected government through the new bill in the Lok Sabha.

"After being rejected by people of Delhi, BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected government through a Bill. Bill is contrary to Constitution Bench judgement. We strongly condemn BJP’s unconstitutional and anti-democracy move," he tweeted.

The Bill says, Kejriwal tweeted: "For Delhi, “Govt” will mean LG. Then what will elected govt do? 2. All files will go to LG. This is against 4.7.18 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG, elected govt will take all decisions and send copy of decision to LG."

The AAP has said that it will stage a protest against the bill at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. Delhi ministers and AAP MPs, MLAs and councillors led by Kejriwal will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar.

"All Delhi cabinet ministers, MLAs, Aam Aadmi Party MPs and councillors will participate in the protest," Development Minister Gopal Rai said.

