Delhi woman killed allegedly by friend in Rohini's Begumpur

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Woman killed allegedly by friend in Delhi's Rohini. (Representational image)

A 17-year-old woman in Delhi's Begumpur area was brutally killed by his 25-year-old friend allegedly after paying a visit to her house in Delhi's in Rohini district. The suspect, who has been identified as Laik, is on the run after the incident.

Speaking in the matter, Delhi Police said the 17-year-old girl was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Laik after he visited her house on Friday evening.

The victim's kin had gone to fetch some grocery items from the market at the time of the incident. Later, Laik bolted the door from outside before fleeing the spot, police added.

The police said it received a call from the hospital after the girl's parents rushed their daughter to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

"Both the suspect and the victim's families were neighbours in Bawana. One year back the girl's family had shifted to Begumpur. However, the suspect in the case kept visiting the family. We have constituted several teams to arrest Laik," said PK Mishra, DCP Rohini.

A murder case has been registered and further investigation is on, police added.

(With inputs from IANS)

