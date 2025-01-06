Monday, January 06, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Delhi elections: EC likely to announce schedule tomorrow, polls expected in second week of Feb, say sources

Delhi elections: EC likely to announce schedule tomorrow, polls expected in second week of Feb, say sources

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: There is a direct fight between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the main Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party. The third big party is Congress which is also aiming for revival of their lost electoral ground in the national capital.

Reported By : Devendra Parashar Edited By : Raju Kumar
New Delhi
Published : Jan 06, 2025 23:00 IST, Updated : Jan 06, 2025 23:20 IST
Delhi polls, Delhi elections,
Image Source : X Building of Election Commission of India

The Election Commission of India may announce the date of the Delhi Assembly elections tomorrow, said the sources, adding the polls may take place in the second week of February. The elections for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi are due to be held in February this year. There is a triangular assembly poll battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. However, the main fight is between Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and JP Nadda's BJP.

The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, has pulled all the stops to win the polls and replace AAP which has been dominating since 2013. In the last two Assembly elections in 2015 and 2020, the AAP routed the BJP restricting it to three and eight seats, respectively. On the other hand, Congress drew nil in the last two elections as AAP's emergence hurt the grand old party most as its core voters shifted to the ruling party.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement