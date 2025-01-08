Delhi airport closure for Republic Day practice to impact over 1,300 flights: Travel advisory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Contingents of Indian Armed Forces march during the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

The Delhi airport runway will be closed for 145 minutes a day from January 19 to January 26 following a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued for security reasons in preparation for Republic Day celebrations. From 10:20 am to 12:45 pm, it coincides with drills, dress rehearsals, and the Republic Day parade, which disrupts more than 1,300 flights a week.

Impact on air travel

According to aviation research firm Cirium, 1,336 flights—665 departures and 671 arrivals—are expected to be affected. International flights to destinations such as Toronto, Washington, Tashkent, and Colombo are also among those affected. While some flights may face timing changes rather than outright cancellations, the disruption coincides with Delhi's peak fog period, which can add delays and operational challenges.

Traveler's advice

Passengers traveling to or from Delhi during these hours are advised to:

Update contact information : Make sure your airline has your current phone number and email for updates on flight changes.

: Make sure your airline has your current phone number and email for updates on flight changes. Plan ahead : If possible, rebook flights after restricted hours.

: If possible, rebook flights after restricted hours. Refunds and options: In the event of a cancellation, airlines will generally offer alternative flights or refunds. Re-register at the last minute and be prepared for higher costs.

Response of airlines

Airlines will need to make schedule changes, cancel flights, and send reports of Irregular Operations (IRROPS) as they coordinate with airports across the country. However, restructuring flights poses significant challenges due to Delhi's almost full capacity at Mumbai airport, as well as restrictions.

Call for better planning

Frequent weather closures during Republic Day preparations have long been criticised for inadequate forecasts. While the closures are crucial for security—especially during flypasts and VIP movements—early announcements could help airlines and passengers plan more effectively.

Key takeaways for travelers

Flight schedule adjustments will reflect gradually on booking engines. Passengers are urged to monitor updates closely.

For those yet to book, avoid flights during the restricted hours to minimize disruption.

As Delhi aims to position itself as a global aviation hub, smoother handling of such annual events remains a challenge for both authorities and airlines.

