TMC extends support to AAP in Delhi elections, Arvind Kejriwal thanks Mamata Banerjee

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended her party's support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. This comes a day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced his support for AAP in the polls.

AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to social media platform X to thank Banerjee for her support. "TMC has announced support to AAP in Delhi elections. I am personally grateful to Mamta Didi. Thank you Didi. You have always supported and blessed us in our good and bad times," Kejriwal wrote.

Earlier, Kejriwal had also expressed his gratitude to Akhilesh Yadav for supporting AAP. “Thank you very much, Akhilesh ji. You always stand with us. I, along with the people of Delhi, am grateful for this,” Kejriwal posted on X.

AAP leaders protested amid criticism of the BJP

Meanwhile, tension escalated after AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj were denied access to the Delhi CM's official residence. The leaders had invited media representatives to visit the residence following allegations by the BJP that Kejriwal built a "sheesh mahal" (glass palace) during his tenure.

AAP leaders staged a protest which had been called off outside the CM's residence. Addressing the media, Bhardwaj demanded transparency in government residences and said, "The Prime Minister’s residence should also be scrutinised."

Key election dates

The Election Commission has announced that the Delhi Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5, and the results will be declared on February 8. With the support of the TMC and SP, the AAP aims to force its position strength during preparation.

