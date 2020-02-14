My love, so many future planes together: IndiGo replies to Delhi Airport proposal

Love is in the air this Valentine's Day. In a tweet this morning, the Delhi Airport had a special message for IndiGo Airlines that caught everyone pleasantly surprised. You can call Delhi Airport's tweet a PDA. "Hey @IndiGo6E, promise me you’ll never run away from my runway! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020," Delhi Airport tweeted to a flurry of response from IndiGo.

To this, the IndiGo Twitter handle replied with a pinch of aeronautical humour. "@delhiairport Oh darling, your love brings me back on-time, every time! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020 #LetsIndiGo," IndiGo tweeted.

The cheesy conversation between the two did not end there. Delhi Airport once again replied, "My love, @IndiGo6e, we have so many future planes together! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020."

IndiGo then replied, giving a reference to the famous Shah Rukh Khan movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, "@delhiairport Whenever you say that “kuch kuch hota hai” #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020 #LetsIndiGo."

Also Read | Delhi Airport on flirting spree this Valentine's Day. Air India, IndiGo, Vistara's response will make your day

Replying to this, the Delhi Airport, once again resorted to cheesy pick up lines. "I’m just plane crazy about you. #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020."

IndiGo then acknowledged the love from the Delhi Airport. "@delhiairport I know your love affair goes beyond one! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020 #LetsIndiGo," IndiGo tweeted.

My love, so many future planes together: IndiGo replies to Delhi Airport proposal

After IndiGo, it was time for Air India

. @delhiairport It feels great to have a special place in your hub. #ValentinesDay2020 #DELlovesYou — Air India (@airindiain) February 14, 2020

After IndiGo, it was Air India's turn to be on the receiving end of Delhi Airport's love. "Hey @airindiain, you’ll always be my love at first flight! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020," Delhi Airport tweeted.

To this Air India replied, "@delhiairport It feels great to have a special place in your hub. #ValentinesDay2020 #DELlovesYou"

Delhi Airport then replied, "I love how you are so plane and simple. #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020."