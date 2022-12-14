Wednesday, December 14, 2022
     
Delhi airport: Passenger movement eases, but still far from being smooth - Latest Update

Delhi airport congestion: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday also said that necessary actions taken to reduce congestion at the Delhi airport have resulted in "least wait time" for boarding at check points and entry gates.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2022 13:45 IST
Delhi airport: Passenger movement eases, but still far from
Image Source : TWITTER Delhi airport: Passenger movement eases, but still far from being smooth

Delhi airport mess: In a huge relief to many flyers who were to take flights to different destinations, the congestion at the Delhi airport has been reduced 'significantly.' In recent weeks, there have been rising passenger complaints about long waiting hours at the airport, and authorities have taken various measures to deal with the situation.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday also said that necessary actions taken to reduce congestion at the Delhi airport have resulted in "least wait time" for boarding at check points and entry gates. 

"I didn't find many problems in taking by boarding pass and clearing security check-in. Yes there are queues in a few gates, but much has been already managed by the authorities," said Amitav Mishra, who was to take a Spicejet flight to Jharsugudha, Odisha. "I came very early to the airport fearing congestion, but things seem to have smoothened," he added.

 

Listing out the measures, the ministry in a series of tweets said more Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) manpower is underway and four X-ray machines have been added for baggage check. "Domestic security increased with 6 personnel with evenly distribution on all gates. There is a command centre and count meter for crowd management. Besides, display boards have been installed at all departure entry gates of the airport, which provides real-time data and is being shared via social media, according to the ministry.

On Tuesday, the ministry had asked airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure decongestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports.

