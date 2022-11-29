Delhi continues to breathe toxic air, AQI at 358; minimum temperature dips to 7.3°C

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI The minimum temperature on Monday was 7.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

Delhi's air quality remained in the very poor category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 358 on Tuesday, informed the Central Pollution Control Board.

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 7.3°C, three notches below normal, according to the data provided by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Monday was 7.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 7.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the Met said.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges remain shut in Virudhanagar today due to excessive rainfall

Latest India News