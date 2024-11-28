GRAP 4 restrictions to continue in Delhi amid rising air pollution, rules Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

The Supreme Court has once again taken stringent steps concerning the rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR. In a decision announced on Thursday (November 28), the court said that for the time being, GRAP IV measures (except for schools) will continue to remain in Delhi and the NCR region till Monday (2nd December).

The court announced that the next hearing on the matter will be held on Monday, however till the time being it ordered the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) to hold a meeting and come out with suggestions about moving from GRAP IV to GRAP III or GRAP II. The court also highlighted that they have received complaints regarding officials advising the farmers to burn stubble after 4 pm. "If this is true then it is serious. State governments should tell their officials to avoid such activities," the SC remarked.

Moreover, regarding the CAQM's action in connection to the rising air pollution, the Delhi Pollution Management Board informed that the CAQM has issued notices to the Delhi Police Commissioner, Special Commissioner of Traffic, Additional Chief Secretary, Transport Commissioner, Commissioner MCD and sought their response regarding the entry of trucks. The court said that the action should be expedited.