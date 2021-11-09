Delhi air pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai to hold meeting today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Low visibility due to a thick layer of smog post Diwali celebrations in Noida on Saturday (Nov 6).

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a joint meeting of all departments concerned, including environment department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD) and municipal corporations, on Tuesday to discuss steps to curb air pollution in the national capital from local sources.

Rai had on Sunday written to the Centre, demanding that an emergency meeting of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan be called to discuss the issue of stubble burning. He said that stubble burning is the main reason behind the increased air pollution in Delhi according to the scientists.

"We had urged the Centre on Sunday to call an emergency meeting of all neighbouring states to reduce the incidents of stubble burning," Rai said. "We have also called a meeting of all departments concerned at 12 noon on Tuesday to discuss what more can be done to reduce Delhi's own share of pollution."

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR, stubble burning accounted for 48 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Monday, the highest in three years. Last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution had peaked at 42 per cent on November 5. In 2019, crop residue burning accounted for 44 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on November 1.

The minister also said that the Delhi government has deployed 114 tankers for water sprinkling to reduce air pollution in the capital.

Delhi recorded severe air quality for three days on the trot till Sunday due to accumulation of emissions from fireworks on Diwali and stubble burning amid unfavourable meteorological conditions -- low temperature, wind speed and mixing height. On Tuesday, strong winds lowered pollution levels marginally and the air quality index stood at AQI 388 at 3 pm.

