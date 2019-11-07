Image Source : TWITTER/@ARVINDKEJRIWAL Delhi will get 3,000 buses in 6-7 months: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi on Thursday, flagged off the third lot of 100 standard floor buses, part of the first 1,000 buses, delivery of which begun last month. As many as 3,000 buses would hit the city roads in six-seven months, he added.

The buses, equipped with latest facilities and features, like GPS trackers, panic buttons, CCTV, and hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled commuters, were flagged off at the Rajghat Bus Depot.

"Delhi is being recognised all over the world for quality education and health. We are also trying to strengthen the transportation system. 3,000 buses will hit the roads in 6-7 months. Of this, 1,000 will be electric buses. It's the biggest electric bus deployment ever. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic alarm buttons, hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled, and all modern facilities," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said, 129 buses were launched last month, and added, the new vehicles would be maintained in a timely manner.

"Earlier, we used to witness issues with the last-mile delivery of services. Budgets were sanctioned even by the previous governments for maintaining schools and hospitals, but only this government has implemented that. In the same way, this government will ensure timely maintenance of all the buses," he said.

Kejriwal said 1,000 more low-floor AC buses would be inducted in the service.

"These buses will be suitable for boarding and alighting of differently-abled persons, elderly persons, children and women. The contract of 650 low-floor buses has been awarded by the Department of Transport for three clusters. These buses will start coming in January 2020. The tender for the rest 350 buses will be floated soon," the Chief Minister said.

