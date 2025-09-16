Advertisement
  3. Dehradun cloudburst: Heavy rains damage roads, home & shops; floods swept away buses in Himachal

Dehradun cloudburst LIVE updates: Severe weather conditions, including a cloudburst in Dehradun, landslides, and flooding, have wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Rescue teams from SDRF and NDRF are working to locate missing persons and assist those affected.

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Dehradun, Himachal rains LIVE: A massive cloudburst in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, early Tuesday has triggered widespread destruction, with landslides, flooding, and severe damage to roads, houses, and shops, especially in the Sahastradhara area. Two people are reported missing, and rescue operations are ongoing. Meanwhile, heavy rains caused the Tamsa River to overflow, flooding the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, though the sanctum sanctorum remained safe. In Himachal Pradesh, a landslide in Mandi district has led to three fatalities and two rescues, with ongoing recovery efforts. Both Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Himachal authorities are coordinating with rescue teams as the situation continues to unfold. 

Stay tuned for all the live updates on the Dehradun cloudburst and Himachal landslide...

 

Live updates :Dehradun cloudburst

  • 12:02 PM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Sahastradhara Cloudburst: SDRF rescues students

    Dehradun cloudburst LIVE updates: Sahastradhara Cloudburst: SDRF rescues students from Devbhoomi Institute, Dehradun.

  • 10:56 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi, HM Shah dial U'khand CM Dhami

    Dehradun cloudburst LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone today to get a detailed update on the situation arising from heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. They assured all possible assistance, emphasising that the Central Government stands firmly with Uttarakhand in this hour of crisis. CM Dhami expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, informing them that the administrative machinery is fully active in the affected areas, where rescue and relief operations are being carried out on a war footing: CMO

     

  • 10:47 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Dehradun cloudburst: Schools closed

    Dehradun clousburst LIVE updates: In light of continuous heavy rainfall in Dehradun, the local administration has declared a holiday for all schools and Anganwadi centers on Tuesday, September 16. The decision follows an urgent weather advisory issued by the Meteorological Center, which predicts more intense rainfall in the district. All schools from Class 1 to 12 are affected by the closure, with the local administration urging residents to stay indoors as a precaution against the ongoing inclement weather. Read the full story here 

  • 10:45 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Dehradun cloudburst disrupts communication and railways connectivity in rural Rishikesh

    Dehradun cloudburst LIVE updates: In rural areas of Rishikesh, rivers swelling due to heavy rainfall have caused significant disruptions. Communication lines have been severed, leaving many areas isolated. Additionally, railway connectivity has been lost as floodwaters have damaged the tracks. 

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Horrific videos show damage in Dehradun after cloudburst

    Dehradun cloudburst LIVE updates: 

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Himachal Pradesh landslide kills three

    Himachal Pradesh landslide LIVE updates: Heavy overnight rains pounded Himachal Pradesh, triggering floods and landslides that left three members of a family dead and submerged a bus stand in Mandi.

     

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Dehradun cloudburst victim describes horror

    Dehradun cloudburst LIVE updates: A local resident in Uttarakhand recounted the terrifying moments of a mountain collapse that destroyed his home. She said, "Around 11 pm, we heard a sound as if a mountain had fallen... In the morning, we got to know that our house had also been washed away... We took out as much stuff as we could from our house, but then the mountain behind our house collapsed, and three people got buried under it... Somehow we saved ourselves." 

     

  • 10:19 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reports widespread damage

    Dehradun cloudburst LIVE updates: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stated, "Heavy rainfall overnight has caused rivers to swell, triggering cloudbursts in several areas. Around 25-30 roads have been completely washed away, and numerous homes have been severely damaged. Government properties are also affected, and the lives of residents are in disarray. We are working tirelessly to restore normalcy, but many connecting routes remain cut off, and river water levels have risen significantly."

     

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    People in Sahastradhara move to safe places

    Dehradun cloudbust LIVE updates: 

  • 10:12 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Cloudburst in Sahastradhara causes severe flooding

    Dehradun cloudburst LIVE updates: A cloudburst in Sahastradhara has resulted in massive flooding, with visuals showing cars buried under debris. Heavy rains have forced locals to move to safer areas as their homes suffer severe damage from the rising waters.

     

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple inundated as Tamsa river swells

    Dehradun cloudburst LIVE updates: Torrential rain in Dehradun on Monday night caused the Tamsa River to flood, submerging the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple. Water reached the Hanuman statue, but the sanctum sanctorum remained safe. Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi confirmed that the river's heavy flow since 5 AM submerged the temple grounds. Local residents described how water levels surged up to 10-12 feet, entering the cave temple and damaging parts of the structure. One local said debris, including logs, caused further damage to the temple. Heavy rain also affected Rishikesh, with the Chandrabhaga River flowing dangerously high. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued three people stranded in the river, while several vehicles remain trapped in floodwaters. Authorities urge residents to avoid swollen rivers and stay safe.

     

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Red alert issued for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal

    Dehradun cloudburst LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal, warning of extremely heavy rainfall until 9 AM today. The red alert also forecasts heavy rainfall of over 15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 87 km/h. These severe weather conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, with the possibility of further damage and disruption.

     

  • 9:57 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Dehradun houses swept away as Tamsa river swells

    Dehradun cloudburst LIVE updates: A severe cloudburst hit Dehradun early Tuesday morning, causing widespread destruction as torrential rains overwhelmed the region. Houses, roads, cars, and shops were washed away in several areas, particularly along the banks of the swollen Tamsa River, which is in full spate due to the heavy rainfall.

  • 9:56 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Cloudburst strikes Dehradun

    Dehradun cloudburst LIVE updates: Rescue teams from SDRF and NDRF are working to locate missing persons and assist those affected. 

     

Top News

