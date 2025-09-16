Live Dehradun cloudburst: Heavy rains damage roads, home & shops; floods swept away buses in Himachal Dehradun cloudburst LIVE updates: Severe weather conditions, including a cloudburst in Dehradun, landslides, and flooding, have wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Rescue teams from SDRF and NDRF are working to locate missing persons and assist those affected.

Dehradun, Himachal rains LIVE: A massive cloudburst in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, early Tuesday has triggered widespread destruction, with landslides, flooding, and severe damage to roads, houses, and shops, especially in the Sahastradhara area. Two people are reported missing, and rescue operations are ongoing. Meanwhile, heavy rains caused the Tamsa River to overflow, flooding the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, though the sanctum sanctorum remained safe. In Himachal Pradesh, a landslide in Mandi district has led to three fatalities and two rescues, with ongoing recovery efforts. Both Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Himachal authorities are coordinating with rescue teams as the situation continues to unfold.

