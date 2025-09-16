Dehradun cloudburst: Schools closed, red alert issued amid torrential rainfall and flooding Dehradun cloudburst: Schools closed, red alert issued amid torrential rainfall and flooding

Dehradun:

In light of continuous heavy rainfall in Dehradun, the local administration has declared a holiday for all schools and Anganwadi centers on Tuesday, September 16. The decision follows an urgent weather advisory issued by the Meteorological Center, which predicts more intense rainfall in the district. All schools from Class 1 to 12 are affected by the closure, with the local administration urging residents to stay indoors as a precaution against the ongoing inclement weather.

Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman says, "Continuous rainfall has caused waterlogging in Dehradun and several other areas of Uttarakhand, with damage reported at multiple locations. Relief and rescue operations have been carried out throughout the night. We have also received reports of one or two people losing their lives in Mussoorie; this information is currently being verified.”

Red alert in Dehradun

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Dehradun, warning of exceptionally heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 87 km/h. The weather department forecasts more disruptions due to possible flooding and landslides in the region.

Dehradun cloudburst, widespread destruction reported

Early Tuesday morning, a severe cloudburst triggered torrential rains that overwhelmed Dehradun and surrounding areas. The intense rainfall caused significant damage, particularly along the banks of the swollen Tamsa River, which is in full spate. Visuals from the affected areas show widespread flooding, with houses, roads, cars, and shops washed away by the fast-moving waters.

One of the hardest-hit locations is the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, where water inundated the temple premises. According to Acharya Bipin Joshi, the temple priest, the river's flow began increasing around 5 AM, submerging the temple complex. Fortunately, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple remained safe, but substantial damage occurred in surrounding areas.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to social media, confirming the severity of the situation. In a tweet, he mentioned that several shops in Sahastradhara, a popular area in Dehradun, were damaged due to the overnight heavy rains.

He assured the public that the District Administration, along with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police, had reached the affected sites and were engaged in relief and rescue operations.

"I am constantly in touch with the local administration and am personally monitoring the situation," CM Dhami tweeted, as relief efforts ramped up to assist those impacted by the floods.

More rainfall expected in Dehradun

The IMD's red alert remains in effect for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal districts, with predictions of continued heavy rainfall until 9 AM today. The department has warned of additional rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds as conditions persist throughout the day, with further risks of flooding and landslides. In addition to the immediate rain threat in Dehradun, the weather department has issued warnings for ongoing rainfall through September 20. Rain is expected to persist in Dehradun, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts, with light to moderate rainfall forecast for other parts of Uttarakhand.