Dehradun car accident: Horrifying video shows students dancing, drinking before tragic incident

A horrifying video of the tragic road accident in Uttarakhand's Dehradun that claimed the lives of 6 students has surfced on social media, showing osme of them dancing and drinking before the mishap. The 3-second video on X showed the students allegedly partying and drinking alcohol before the Dehradun road accident. Notably, six people were killed and another was critically injured in a car accident in Dehradun early on Tuesday morning, November 12. The accident was reported around 1:30 AM at ONGC Chowk, where a speeding car crashed into the rear of a container truck.

As per the updates from the police, CCTV footage from the area showed the students driving at excessive speeds.

It is being speculated that the students' Innova was racing a BMW ahead of the collision and the force of the impact was so severe that some of the occupants of the car were reportedly decapitated, and the vehicle was left a mangled wreck.

The collision, which reduced the car to a mangled wreck, occurred around 1.30 am at the ONGC Chowk. The car rammed into the truck from behind and the six died on the spot, Circle Officer (City) Neeraj Semwal said.

Chief Miniser Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was on a visit to Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag, expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident.

"The news of the death of six youths in a road accident in Dehradun is extremely heart-rending. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at his sacred feet and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense pain," he said.

The deceased students were identified as Kunal Kukreja (23), Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20), and Guneet (19). All of them were from Uttarakhand's Dehradun except Kukreja who hails from Himachal Pradesh.

The seventh occupant -- Siddhesh Agrawal (25) -- has been admitted to the Synergy Hospital in the city and is in a critical condition, he said. It was not immediately clear which institution the students belonged to and where were the coming from late at night.