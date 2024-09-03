Defence Ministry approves proposals, including Dornier-228 and FRCVs, worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-led Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday (September 3) gave its nod to several proposals worth Rs 1,44,716 crore for the enhancement of defence preparedness. The DAC has cleared the proposal for the procurement of Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs) for the modernisation of the tank fleet of the Indian Army, Air Defence Fire Control Radars for the detection and tracking of aerial target and providing firing solutions.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals have been accorded amounting to Rs 1,44,716 crore. Of the total cost of AoNs, 99% is from indigenous sources under Buy (Indian) and Buy (lndian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) categories.

"For modernisation of the tank fleet of the Indian Army, the proposal for procurement of Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs) has been cleared. The FRCV will be a futuristic Main Battle Tank with superior mobility, all terrain ability, multilayered protections, precision & lethal fires over and real-time situational awareness," the Ministry said.

The AoN was also accorded for procurement of Air Defence Fire Control Radars, which will detect & track aerial target and provide firing solution. "The proposal has also been approved for Forward Repair Team (Tracked) which has suitable cross country mobility for carrying out in-situ repair during mechanised operations. This equipment is designed & developed by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, and is authorised for both mechanised Infantry Battalion and Armoured Regiment," it said.

Three AoNs have been accorded to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The procurement of Dornier-228 aircraft, Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels having high operational features in rough weather conditions and Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels with advanced technology and enhanced long-range operations, will enhance the capability of ICG to carry out surveillance, patrolling of maritime zone, search & rescue and disaster relief operations, according to the Ministry.