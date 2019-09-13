Defence Ministry clears acquisition of military hardware worth Rs 2,000 crore

Image Source : PTI Defence Ministry clears acquisition of military hardware

The Defence Ministry on Friday accorded approval for procurement of weapons and military platforms amounting to around Rs 2,000 crore.

The Defence Acquisition Council, the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement, cleared the proposals.

"The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accorded approval for capital procurement for the services amounting to approximately Rs 2,000 crore," a defence ministry spokesperson said.

The DAC accorded approval for indigenous development and production of ammunition for T72 and T90 tanks by the Indian industry.

"The DAC also approved procurement of DRDO-developed and industry manufactured mechanical mine layer (self propelled) to improve automated mine laying capability with the Indian Army," the official said.

