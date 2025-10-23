Defence ministry approves Rs 79,000 crore procurement to boost Army, Navy and Air Force The Defence Acquisition Council approved proposals worth Rs 79,000 crore to enhance the operational strength of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. The acquisitions include missile systems, torpedoes, landing platforms and long-range autonomous strike systems.

New Delhi:

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved major procurement proposals worth around Rs 79,000 crore to strengthen the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces. The meeting was held at the South Block in New Delhi on Thursday. For the Indian Army, the DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES) and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Crane. The NAMIS (Tracked) system will enhance the Army's ability to destroy enemy combat vehicles, bunkers and other fortified positions. The GBMES will provide continuous electronic intelligence on enemy emitters, while the induction of HMVs will significantly strengthen logistics operations across diverse terrains.

Navy to get new warfighting and amphibious capabilities

For the Indian Navy, AoN was granted for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPD), 30mm Naval Surface Guns (NSG), Advanced Light Weight Torpedoes (ALWT), Electro Optical Infra-Red Search and Track System and Smart Ammunition for the 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount.

The LPDs will enable the Navy to undertake large-scale amphibious operations in coordination with the Army and Air Force. These platforms will also be useful for peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief missions. The ALWT, developed indigenously by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory of DRDO, is designed to target conventional, nuclear and midget submarines. The 30mm NSG will boost the Navy’s and Coast Guard’s capability in conducting low-intensity maritime operations and anti-piracy missions.

Air Force to acquire cutting-edge long-range strike systems

For the Indian Air Force, AoN was accorded for the procurement of the Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS) and other key proposals. The CLRTS/DS is capable of autonomous take-off, landing, navigation, detection, and payload delivery in the mission area, marking a significant step toward enhancing the Air Force’s long-range offensive and autonomous capabilities.

