BrahMos backbone of Indian forces, Pakistan's every inch within its reach: Rajnath Singh In his remarks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also lauded the Indian armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, but pointed out that it was just a 'trailer'.

Lucknow:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday issued a stern warning to Pakistan and said that every inch of the neighbouring country is in the range of BrahMos. He made the remarks while addressing a gathering after flagging off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

In his remarks, Rajnath also lauded the Indian armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, but pointed out that it was just a 'trailer'. Hailing the BrahMos, the defence minister said missile system proved during Operation Sindoor that India will not spare its enemies.

"Operation Sindoor has proven that victory is no longer a minor incident for us. Victory has become our habit... The country is confident that our adversaries will no longer be able to escape BrahMos. Every inch of Pakistani territory is now within the reach of our BrahMos," he said.

"BrahMos is not just a missile, but a symbol of India's growing indigenous capabilities. This combination of speed, accuracy, and power makes BrahMos one of the world's best missiles," he said, adding that BrahMos has become the 'backbone' of the Indian armed forces.