Friday, March 22, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing in Sultanpur court postponed to April 2

Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing in Sultanpur court postponed to April 2

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who appeared before Sultanpur Court in connection with a 2018 defamation case, was granted bail by the court on February 20.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Sultanpur Updated on: March 22, 2024 16:55 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

A hearing in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a special court in Sultanpur on Friday was postponed to April 2 due to a strike by lawyers.

BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi for his alleged objectionable remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah.

The plaintiff's advocate, Santosh Pandey, said the hearing in the case was scheduled for Friday, but it was deferred to April 2 as lawyers abstained from court proceedings due to a strike over their various demands.

He was granted bail by Judge Yogesh Yadav after filling bail bonds, his counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla told reporters. Mishra filed the case on August 4, 2018 for Gandhi's alleged objectionable comments against Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru on May 8, 2018 during the Karnataka elections.

Gandhi was summoned by the court ahead of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra''s entry into Amethi, his former Lok Sabha constituency.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement