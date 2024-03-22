Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing in Sultanpur court postponed to April 2

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

A hearing in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a special court in Sultanpur on Friday was postponed to April 2 due to a strike by lawyers.

BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi for his alleged objectionable remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah.

The plaintiff's advocate, Santosh Pandey, said the hearing in the case was scheduled for Friday, but it was deferred to April 2 as lawyers abstained from court proceedings due to a strike over their various demands.

He was granted bail by Judge Yogesh Yadav after filling bail bonds, his counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla told reporters. Mishra filed the case on August 4, 2018 for Gandhi's alleged objectionable comments against Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru on May 8, 2018 during the Karnataka elections.

Gandhi was summoned by the court ahead of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra''s entry into Amethi, his former Lok Sabha constituency.

