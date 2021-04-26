Delhi court grants bail to Deep Sidhu in Republic Day violence case

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Deep Sidhu granted bail in Republic Day violence case

A Delhi court has granted bail to actor-activist Deep Sidhu on Monday, accused in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day.

Deep Sidhu was arrested on February 9 and was granted bail by a Delhi court on April 16 in the case. He was later arrested in another related case.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted.

In the FIR, police said two magazines with 20 live cartridges were snatched from two constables by protestors who also damaged vehicles and robbed anti-riot gear.

Latest India News