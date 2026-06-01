Dawood aide Munna Jhingada emerges as key figure in planning attacks in India

New Delhi:

In the investigation into the alleged Pakistan ISI-linked Mumbai underworld module, security agencies have uncovered fresh details about the network's operations and leadership. According to sources, investigators have identified Munna Jhingada, a close associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Chhota Shakeel, as a key figure allegedly involved in coordinating activities linked to the module. The revelations reportedly surfaced during the interrogation of accused individuals arrested from different parts of India.

Safe house allegedly located near Karachi’s high-security zone

Security agencies believe Jhingada has been operating from a safe house in Karachi. Sources claim the location is situated close to a luxury hotel and only a few kilometres away from an area associated with Dawood Ibrahim's reported residence in the Pakistani city.

Investigators suspect that Jhingada was using digital communication platforms to remain in touch with operatives and recruits based in India while staying outside the country. Officials probing the case allege that Jhingada was actively communicating with members of the network through video calls and encrypted chats. Agencies are examining evidence suggesting attempts were made to recruit and organise a new group of operatives inside India.

Sources further claim that Jhingada shared recent photographs of himself with associates and remained in regular contact with individuals allegedly linked to the network.

Financial demands and arms supply being investigated

During the investigation, agencies reportedly came across conversations in which operatives allegedly sought financial assistance for carrying out activities in India. Sources said demands for funds running into lakhs of rupees were discussed in chats recovered by investigators.

Security officials are also examining claims that weapons and hand grenades were supplied through cross-border channels. The alleged movement of arms into Punjab's Gurdaspur region is among the aspects currently under investigation.

Intelligence sources believe the alleged operation may have been part of broader efforts to revive dormant underworld networks in Mumbai and other parts of the country. Investigators are examining whether younger recruits were being brought into the fold to strengthen the network's presence.

Officials say the alleged plans were disrupted before they could be executed, following coordinated action by multiple security agencies.

Security agencies are continuing their search for other suspects believed to be linked to the network. Raids are reportedly underway in Mumbai and other locations to trace individuals who may have been in contact with the alleged handlers.