Miscreants pelt stones at Danapur-Bhagalpur Intercity Express in Munger, two injured

Miscreants pelt stones at Danapur-Bhagalpur Intercity Express in Munger

Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at Danapur-Bhagalpur Intercity Express on Tuesday night, news agency ANI reported. According to police, the incident took place around 9:30 PM in Patam area of Munger district.

At least two passengers suffered injuries when they were hit by stones. Photo tweeted by ANI shows that one window glass of the train was damaged in the incident.

According to details available, emergency chain was pulled to halt 03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur Intercity Express in the Patam area and stones were pelted. Unidentified men then barged into two coaches of the train and looted the passengers.

This is not the first time when stone were pelted on a passenger train in the region. Similar incidents have taken place in the past, forcing the authorities to deploy security personnel inside the trains.

