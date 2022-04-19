Caught on camera: Dalit teen made to lick feet of upper caste boy in UP's Rae Bareli; 8 held

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM THE VIRAL VIDEO Police said that after the video went viral, the boy along with his mother reached Kotwali police station and lodged a complaint.

Eight people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on Tuesday after a video that showed a Dalit teen being assaulted went viral on social media.

According to police, on April 10, the boy, a resident of Jagatpur town, was taken to Ramlila Maidan on a motorcycle by his friend. Police said he was later taken towards Salon Road, from where some other youths took him to a garden.

In the shocking video, the accused were seen using casteist slurs and humiliating the teen. They were sitting on motorcycles and were seen laughing as they humiliated the boy. The video showed one of the accused beating up the teenager and making him lick their feet. Police said that after the video went viral, the boy along with his mother reached Kotwali police station and lodged a complaint.

Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Shlok Kumar said that the main accused in the case is a minor and has been sent to a juvenile home, while six others, identified as Abhishek, Vikas Pasi, Mahendra Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Aman Singh, and Yash Pratap are majors and they have been arrested.

The police officer said that the Class 10 Dalit boy was subjected to torture and inhuman treatment because he was not ready to bow down to the extortion call of seniors who were pass-outs of the same school.

(With agencies' inputs)

