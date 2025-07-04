Dalai Lama reincarnation issue: 'India refrains from religious stand on successor', says MEA Dalai Lama reincarnation issue: MEA's statement follows closely on the heels of a significant declaration by the Dalai Lama, who, ahead of his 90th birthday on July 6, reaffirmed that the Gaden Phodrang Trust—established by him in 2015—holds sole authority to determine his future reincarnation.

New Delhi:

The Indian government has reaffirmed its longstanding position of not intervening in matters related to faith and religious practices, following remarks by the Dalai Lama regarding the future of his spiritual lineage. In response to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on Friday (July 4) that the Government of India does not take a position on issues concerning religious beliefs or practices.

No stand on matters of faith: MEA

"We have seen reports relating to the statement made by His Holiness the Dalai Lama about the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution. The Government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion,” said Jaiswal. He emphasised that India has always upheld religious freedom and will continue to do so for all communities.

Dalai Lama reasserts sole authority of Gaden Phodrang trust

The MEA's statement comes two days after the Dalai Lama, ahead of his 90th birthday on July 6, issued a declaration reaffirming that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, founded by him in 2015, holds the exclusive authority to identify his future reincarnation.

"I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter," the Tibetan spiritual leader said.

China objects, claiming approval rights over reincarnation

Reacting sharply to the Dalai Lama’s statement, China maintained that the reincarnation process of Tibetan spiritual leaders, including the Dalai Lama, must follow its official procedures.

“The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama, and other important Buddhist figures must be selected by drawing lots from the golden urn and approved by the central government,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

She added that while China claims to uphold religious freedom, it also enforces strict regulations regarding the management of reincarnations of Tibetan lamas.

Kiren Rijiju backs Dalai Lama's right to choose successor

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has underscored that the decision regarding the Dalai Lama's successor should lie entirely with the spiritual leader himself. Emphasising religious autonomy, Rijiju stated, "Anybody in the world who follows the Dalai Lama wants his successor to be chosen by the Dalai Lama himself. I am a devotee of the Dalai Lama, and there should be no confusion on this matter."

His remarks come amid renewed assertions from China on the succession issue. However, Rijiju refrained from directly engaging with Beijing’s comments. “I don't want to react to China's statement,” he said, reiterating that followers of the Dalai Lama believe it is his sole right to decide his spiritual successor. “There is no need for us or the Government of India to speak on this.”

Both Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan are scheduled to attend the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations in Dharamshala on July 6, representing the Government of India at the event.