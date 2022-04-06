Jammu and Kashmir: Tempo driver dies in cylinder blast in Srinagar, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir: Tempo driver dies in cylinder blast in Srinagar

Highlights A tempo driver died in Srinagar on Tuesday in a cylinder blast outside city's Botanical Garden area.

It happened when the driver opened the rear door of the vehicle near the parking area.

He suffered grievous injuries in the blast and was moved to a hospital for treatment.

A tempo driver died in Srinagar on Tuesday in a cylinder blast outside city's Botanical Garden area near Tulip garden, the police said.

The explosion took place when the driver of the tempo, bearing a registration number of the Jammu district, opened the rear door of the vehicle near the parking area, reported news agency PTI.

As per police, the driver, whose identity was being ascertained, suffered grievous injuries in the blast and was moved to a hospital for treatment.

The exact cause of the blast is being probed.

