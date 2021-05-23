Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi to hold review meeting with NDMA, senior officials

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting today with senior government officials and National Disaster Management Association, to review adequate preparations to tackle the approaching Cyclone Yaas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting today with senior government officials and National Disaster Management Association, to review adequate preparations to tackle the approaching Cyclone Yaas. Home Minister Amit Shah will also brace the meeting along with other ministers.

"Prime Minister will hold a meeting at 11 AM today with senior government officials and representatives from NDMA, secretaries of Telecom, Power, Civil Aviation and Earth Sciences Ministries to review prep against approaching Cyclone Yaas", sources informed.

With Odisha and West Bengal bracing for Cyclone Yaas, the Indian Army on Saturday informed that it has arranged columns and engineer task forces are on standby for rescue and relief operations.

Cyclone is likely to make landfall along the Bengal-Odisha coast between May 24 and May 26. Ahead of this, the Northern Railways have temporarily canceled over a dozen trains from the national capital to and from Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also geared up to meet likely challenges from the developing cyclonic storm Yaas on the east coast.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had also reviewed preparations for Cyclone Yaas.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: All precautionary steps taken in Bengal for Cyclone Yaas; Mamata Banerjee to stay at control room

Latest India News