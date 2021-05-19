Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu today to review damage

Image Source : PTI NDRF personnel clear a road, obstructed by felling of trees, after Cyclone Tauktae made landfall, in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Union Territory of Diu on Wednesday to review the damage caused due to Cyclone Tauktae. The cyclone, which has ravaged the country's west coast, made landfall on the Gujarat coast on Monday night and proceeded as a very severe cyclonic storm before weakening gradually.

According to news agency ANI, the PM will start from Delhi at 9.30 am and land in Gujarat's Bhavnagar around 11 am. He will proceed for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva.

After the aerial survey of the three districts which are badly affected by the cyclone, he will hold a review meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and officials of the state administration in Ahmedabad.

"PM Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Wednesday to conduct an aerial survey of the areas of Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar districts hit by Cyclone Tauktae. The PM will also hold a review meeting with CM Vijay Rupani and top officials of the State later in Ahmedabad", Gujarat CMO said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister will return to the national capital in the evening.

Ahead of the PM's visit, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday discussed with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani the impact of Cyclone Tauktae in the state.

ANI reported that it is the strongest cyclonic storm to impact Gujarat since 1998.

READ MORE: Cyclone Tauktae: Wall, footpath near Gateway of India damaged

READ MORE: Cyclone Tauktae fury leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat; 7 dead

Latest India News