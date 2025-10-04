Live Cyclone Shakhti intensifies over Arabian Sea, IMD warns of heavy rain along Maharashtra coast Cyclone Shakhti LIVE: Sea conditions are likely to remain very rough, prompting the IMD to advise fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until conditions improve. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast across interior Maharashtra, especially in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada.

Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone warning for several Maharashtra districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, as Cyclone Shakti intensifies over the Arabian Sea. Wind speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected to prevail along the north Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5, with the possibility of further strengthening depending on the cyclone’s trajectory. Sea conditions are likely to remain very rough, prompting the IMD to advise fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until conditions improve. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast across interior Maharashtra, especially in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, while North Konkan may experience localized flooding in low-lying areas due to intense cloud formation and high moisture levels. In response to the alert, the Maharashtra government has directed all district administrations to activate disaster management units, prepare evacuation plans for coastal and flood-prone regions, and issue public safety advisories. Authorities have also emphasised the need to restrict sea travel, ensure readiness of rescue team.