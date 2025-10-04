The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone warning for several Maharashtra districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, as Cyclone Shakti intensifies over the Arabian Sea. Wind speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected to prevail along the north Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5, with the possibility of further strengthening depending on the cyclone’s trajectory. Sea conditions are likely to remain very rough, prompting the IMD to advise fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until conditions improve. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast across interior Maharashtra, especially in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, while North Konkan may experience localized flooding in low-lying areas due to intense cloud formation and high moisture levels. In response to the alert, the Maharashtra government has directed all district administrations to activate disaster management units, prepare evacuation plans for coastal and flood-prone regions, and issue public safety advisories. Authorities have also emphasised the need to restrict sea travel, ensure readiness of rescue team.
12:10 PM (IST)Oct 04, 2025
Cyclone Shakhti becomes first post-monsoon storm in Arabian Sea
Cyclone Shakhti, the first cyclonic storm of the post-monsoon season in the Arabian Sea, has intensified into a severe weather system, generating winds of up to 100 kmph with even stronger gusts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm continues to strengthen as it churns over the open sea.
12:00 PM (IST)Oct 04, 2025
Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into sea ahead of Cyclone Shakhti
Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the interior parts of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, with a possibility of flooding in the low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and infiltration of moisture into the atmosphere.
11:56 AM (IST)Oct 04, 2025
Warning for several districts of Maharashtra
The warning covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5. The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone's intensity. The Sea conditions are very rough, with rough seas expected along the nothern Maharashtra coast until October 5.
11:46 AM (IST)Oct 04, 2025
Cyclonic storm Shakhti likely to intensify further into severe storm today: IMD
IMD says Cyclonic Storm Shakhti is likely to move west-southwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm on Saturday (October 4).
11:41 AM (IST)Oct 04, 2025
Wind speed may increase depending on intensity of Cyclone Shakhti: IMD
According to the release, the warning covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone's intensity. The Sea conditions are very rough, with rough seas expected along the nothern Maharashtra coast until October 5.
11:29 AM (IST)Oct 04, 2025
IMD issues cyclone 'Shakhti' warning for several districts of Maharashtra
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone 'Shakti' warning for some districts of Maharashtra, with high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7.
