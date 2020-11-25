Cyclone Nivar: Indigo cancels 24 flights to and fro Chennai due to heavy rain | Full List

Image Source : FILE Cyclone Nivar: Indigo cancels 24 flights due to heavy rain in Chennai | Full List

Cyclone Nivar: In view of cyclone Nivar, Indigo airlines, has cancelled 24 flights from and to Chennai due to heavy rain triggered by the Cyclone Nivar. Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm” is all set to make landfall around Puducherry on Wednesday night.

24 flights --12 arrivals and 12 departures have been cancelled as heavy rain lashed Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar landfall. Most of them are flights using small aircraft ATR-72. In total 49 flights have been cancelled.

IndiGo flights to or from in the southern region, mainly Chennai, have been disrupted. "Forty-nine flights that were scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled. We will monitor the situation and decide on the further course of action for November 26," said IndiGo.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Request all passengers to check for delays due to heavy rains in #Chennai, visit https://t.co/7sUSbAxv40 to check your flight status. We advise passengers to keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 24, 2020

Full list of 24 flights cancelled to or from Chennai

Cancelled departures

6E7143 to Trichy at 7am

6E7183 to Tuticorin at 8.35am

6E7986 to Hubli at 8.40am

6E7228 to Tuticorin at 11.15am

6E7686 to Kozhikode at 11.25am

6E7185 to Tuticorin at 1pm

6E7232 to Mangalore at 1.45pm

6E6188 to Bengluru at 2.45pm

6E7208 to Vijayawada at 4.30pm

6E516 to Bengaluru at 7pm

6E7942 to Kannur at 7.10pm

6E7215 to Trichy at 8.35pm

Departures from Chennai Airport (MAA)

Cancelled Arrivals |

6E7144 from Trchy at 9.55am

6E7184 from Tuticorin at 12.25pm

6E7987 from Hubli at 1.10pm

6E7229 from Tuticorin at 3.20pm

6E7186 from Tuticorin at 4.55pm

6E6189 from Bengaluru at 5.40pm

6E7139 from Mangalore at 6pm

6E7135 from Varanasi at 8.05pm

6E517 from Bengaluru to 10.20pm

6E7151 from Trichy at 11.25pm

6E7943 from Kannur at 11.30pm

For flight status, please visit https://bit.ly/2J3QWuB.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India has urged passengers to contact the airline for details.

SpiceJet also issued an alert saying that the cyclone Nivar might impact flight operations from Chennai and Vijayawada and cancellations will be intimated to passengers through sms/email.

GoAir and Vistara have also issued an advisory and urged passengers to look at flight status.

Latest India News