Cyclone Jawad LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm may hit Odisha, Andhra on Dec 4; Bhubaneswar on red alert

Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and nearby regions have been put on alert in wake of cyclone Jawad which is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on December 3 and may cause gusty winds, heavy spells of rains. According to IMD, the cyclonic storm is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts around Saturday, December 4 morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation, preparedness of NDRF, SDRF teams in a high-level meeting on Thursday. NDRF has pre-positioned 29 teams equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment etc and 33 teams are on standby. The Indian Coast Guard and Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. Air Force and Engineer task force units of Army are also on standby for deployment. Disaster Relief teams and Medical Teams too are on standby along the eastern coast.

In Bhubaneswar, a red alert has been issued in 4 districts, Orange warning in 7 districts for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Fishermen advised not to venture into sea from 3 to 5 December, IMD scientist Umashankar Das on cyclone Jawad said.

Wind speed in coastal areas near Bhubaneswar would be around 60-80 kmph from Dec 4 afternoon. People in affected areas should remain indoors. The possibility of landslides in hilly areas has also been predicted.

IMD informed that the low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad and is expected to reach coast of North Andhra Pradesh – Odisha around morning of Saturday 4th December 2021, with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kmph.

It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & W.Bengal. IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the concerned States.

Cabinet Secretary has reviewed the situation and preparedness with Chief Secretaries of all the Coastal States and Central Ministries/ Agencies concerned.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is reviewing the situation 24x7 and is in touch with the State Governments/ UTs and the Central Agencies concerned.

MHA has already released the first installment of SDRF in advance to all States. NDRF has pre-positioned 29 teams that are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment, etc. in the States and has kept 33 teams on standby.

Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. Air Force and Engineer task force units of Army, with boats and rescue equipment, are on standby for deployment. Surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out serial surveillance along the coast. Disaster Relief teams and Medical Teams are on standby at locations along the eastern coast.

