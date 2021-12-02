Thursday, December 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Cyclone Jawad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting on impending situation

Cyclone Jawad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting on impending situation

IMD said that the low-pressure area in the south Andaman Sea will intensify into a depression and move towards the coast as a cyclonic storm on December 4. 

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: December 02, 2021 14:13 IST
PM Modi was briefed on the possible cyclonic storm over the
Image Source : ANI

PM Modi was briefed on the possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on the cyclone-related situation in the country. PM Modi was briefed by top officials on the possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal that could affect north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

With the IMD forecast of a cyclonic storm reaching Odisha coast on December 4, the state government on Wednesday had asked collectors of 13 districts to prepare for the evacuation of the people and has chalked out a disaster management strategy by requisitioning NDRF, ODRAF and fire department personnel for rescue and relief operation.

The forecast said that the low-pressure area in the south Andaman Sea will intensify into a depression and move towards the coast as a cyclonic storm on December 4 and the Coast Guard has initiated extensive pre-emptive measures in the eastern coast keeping it in view.

Also Read | Cyclone Jawad: IMD predicts heavy rains in Odisha, Andhra; NDRF prepares for evacuation | Top points

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News