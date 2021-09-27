Cyclone Gulab: Telangana CM declares state-wide holiday tomorrow amid heavy rains

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Somesh Kumar further directed Principal Secretary (GAD) to take appropriate action as per the directions of the Chief Minister.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday declared that all government offices and educational institutions in Telangana State would be closed on Tuesday following the forecast of heavy rains in the next 48 hours. The decision was taken after a review meeting on the situation created by the heavy rains across the state due to the impact of the Gulab cyclone with the Chief Secretary to the Government Somesh Kumar.

The Chief Secretary said the emergency departments like Revenue, Police, Fire Services, Municipal, Panchayati Raj, Irrigation, Roads and Buildings should be on emergency duty to ensure that no property or lives are lost due to heavy rains.

Somesh Kumar further directed Principal Secretary (GAD) to take appropriate action as per the directions of the Chief Minister.

