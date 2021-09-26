Telangana govt urged to delete 'Islamophobic' content from school textbook

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SIO has demanded that the Telangana government should immediately delete 'Islamophobic' content in the class 8 school textbooks.

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) has demanded that the Telangana government should immediately delete 'Islamophobic' content in the class 8 school textbooks. The SIO Telangana chapter took strong exception to a picture published in the 'Question Bank' for the Social Studies (English medium) of Class 8.

The picture of a 'terrorist' shows him holding a rocket launcher in his right hand and carrying the holy Quran in his left hand. It was published in the chapter 'National movement - the last phase 1919-1947'.

Dr. Talha Faiyazuddin, president, SIO Telangana condemned the publication of 'Islamophobic' content and urged the state's education minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy to initiate action against the publisher. He said such content will prejudice students' minds.

"It is creating and propagating stereotypical, hateful and Islamophobic view towards the Muslim community, by showing a person holding a gun in his right hand and the holy Quran in the left hand. It is a discriminatory and hateful content which destroys the harmony, unity, and integrity of the society," he said.

The organisation said peace must be infused in the minds of students through peace education, and peace curriculum in educational institutions. It demanded the education ministry not to approve such distracting content and take action against such irresponsible and propagandist behavior.

The SIO demanded that the publishers immediately delete the toxic content and republish the edition. Meanwhile, the publication evoked strong reactions from many on social media. Citizens wondered how a secular government in Telangana allowed such content in the school curriculum.

