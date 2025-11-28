Cyclone Ditwah intensifies: Coastal Andhra on high alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms over next 6 days​ Cyclone Ditwah updates: North coastal Andhra Pradesh will experience dry weather initially, progressing to isolated showers on day two, scattered rainfall on day three, and widespread to fairly widespread heavy downpours from days four to six, before tapering to scattered rain on day seven.

Amaravati:

Cyclone Ditwah has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal near coastal Sri Lanka and is moving north-northwest toward the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects it to reach these areas by November 30 (Sunday), bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 60-90 kmph. Vizag Cyclone Warning Centre Officer Jagannath Kumar issued alerts for coastal Andhra Pradesh, emphasising increasing rainfall intensity over the next six days, particularly in north coastal districts.​

Rainfall forecast by region

North coastal Andhra Pradesh faces dry conditions on day one, isolated showers on day two, scattered rain on day three, and widespread to fairly widespread downpours on days four through six, easing to scattered on day seven. Southern coastal districts will see isolated rain on day one, scattered on day two, and widespread rainfall on days three to five, followed by fairly widespread on day six and scattered on day seven. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from days two to five.​

Wind and sea warnings

Squally winds of 35-45 kmph are expected along and off south Andhra Pradesh coasts from day one, intensifying thereafter. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into sea areas until conditions improve, with rough seas anticipated due to the cyclone's progression. Authorities urge shoreline preparedness to mitigate risks from strengthening winds and high waves.​

Broader weather context

A separate western disturbance over central Pakistan is causing cyclone-like conditions in southwest Rajasthan, but no major changes are forecast for northwest India, with minimal rainfall expected in the Himalayas. Cold wave conditions may persist in parts of Punjab, as noted by IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar. Residents in affected coastal areas should stay vigilant and follow official safety guidelines.​

Cyclone formation

A depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka's coast has intensified into Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, moving north-northwestwards and expected to strengthen further within the next 12 hours. Centered northwest of Batticaloa and Hambantota, it lies about 640 km northwest of Puducherry and 730 km northwest of Chennai. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) warns of heavy rainfall and strong winds impacting South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema districts.​

Forecast path and timeline

The cyclone will track towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, with potential landfall between the evening of November 29 and morning of November 30. Heavy to very heavy rains are forecast for three days starting Saturday, particularly affecting Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, and Sri Sathya Sai districts over two days from November 29. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates escalating rainfall and wind impacts as the storm nears the coast.​

Warnings for fishermen and farmers

Fishermen along the coastal belt are urged not to venture into the sea due to rough conditions and strengthening squally winds expected over the coming days. Farmers in affected mandals must secure crops and livestock against intense rain spells and gusty winds. District administrations have activated control rooms, issued alerts to vulnerable areas, and remain on high alert for emergency responses.​

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, with instructions for heightened vigilance across southern districts. The IMD emphasises the cyclone's potential for significant intensification, prompting pre-cyclone watches and color-coded alerts like orange and red for heavy rainfall zones. Residents should follow safety advisories to mitigate risks from the approaching storm.​