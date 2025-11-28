Cyclone Ditwah: PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Sri Lanka, India dispatches relief aid after 56 killed Cyclone Ditwah: The death toll due to floods and landslides has risen to 56 and 21 remain missing in Sri Lanka as it announced a public holiday on Friday other than for those involved in essential services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in Sri Lanka due to Cyclone Ditwah, while supporting support to the neighbouring island nation under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'.

The prime minister said India has dispatched the first batch of relief materials and HADR support to Sri Lanka and is ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation develops.

"My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families. In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu. We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

"Guided by India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need," he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared pictures of the relief aid sent to Sri Lanka through INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri.

Cyclone Ditwah hits Sri Lanka coast, 56 dead

The death toll due to floods and landslides has risen to 56 and 21 remain missing in Sri Lanka as it announced a public holiday on Friday other than for those involved in essential services. At least 46 deaths have been recorded within the past 72 hours as adverse weather conditions continue to affect the island, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said. The cyclonic storm is positioned near the eastern Sri Lankan district of Trincomalee, the meteorology department said on Friday morning.

The storm was centred about 50 km south of Trincomalee and was moving towards the north and northwest.

The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai on Friday issued a three-hour yellow alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu as cyclonic storm Ditwah moves towards the region.

India deploys INS Vikrant for rescue ops in Lanka

Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be deployed in Sri Lanka’s flood rescue work, officials said on Friday. The indigenous aircraft carrier had recently docked in Colombo on November 25 and 26 for port calls ahead of the International Fleet Review 2025, which is scheduled for November 30, according to the Sri Lankan Navy.

The Ministry of Defence said INS Vikrant was formally asked to provide its aircraft for rescue and relief efforts as severe weather triggered by cyclonic storm Ditwah affected the eastern Trincomalee region.

