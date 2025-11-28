Cyclone Ditwah: 56 killed in Sri Lanka due to floods; alerts issued in Tamil Nadu and Andhra The deadly storm, which originated in the Bay of Bengal, is rapidly proceeding towards India. Alerts have been sounded in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. The cyclone is expected to make a landfall in the coastal region of these states on November 30.

Chennai:

As many as 56 persons were killed in Sri Lanka following floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. Over 21 persons have been reported missing. The Sri Lanka government has declared a public holiday on Friday, barring people involved in essential services, owing to the extreme weather conditions.

The deadly storm, which originated in the Bay of Bengal, is rapidly proceeding towards India. Alerts have been sounded in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. The cyclone is expected to make a landfall in the coastal region of these states on November 30.

PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives

PM Modi has expressed anguish over the loss of lives due to Cyclone Ditwah.

"My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families," PM Modi posted on X.

Meanwhile, India has launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to dispatch relief material.

"In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu. We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves," he added.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid going to the coastal areas. People living in the coastal areas have been asked to follow official advisories and avoid spreading rumors. Besides, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

IMD issues alert for rain, thunderstorm

The State Disaster Response Teams have been positioned for the relief and rescue measures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning across Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala on Friday.

Meanwhile, several areas in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi continue to reel under heavy rain for the last few days, which has led to waterlogging in several areas.

CM Stalin conducts review meeting

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the government was fully prepared for the progressing cyclone.

" We are fully prepared to face the cyclone. IMD has given a warning for heavy rain in Delta districts and southern areas on November 29-30. I have held a meeting with Collectors of those districts and instructed them to be on alert. Relief camps will be set up in the areas to be affected by the cyclone," he said.

He also conducted a meeting with senior officials to review arrangements.

“I have held consultations with the District Collectors of 14 districts regarding precautionary measures to protect people from the impacts and have issued instructions. 16 SDRF teams and 12 NDRF teams have been deployed to districts where heavy rainfall is likely to occur,” Stalin posted on X.

ALSO READ: