Friday, October 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Cyclone Dana makes landfall: Flight operations at Biju Patnaik Intnl Airport to resume at 8 AM | LIVE
Live now

Cyclone Dana makes landfall: Flight operations at Biju Patnaik Intnl Airport to resume at 8 AM | LIVE

Stay updated with Cyclone Dana’s live coverage as flight operations at Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport are set to resume at 8 AM. The cyclone is causing strong winds of up to 120 kmph in Odisha’s coastal districts like Bhadrak and Kendrapara.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Bhubaneswar Updated on: October 25, 2024 8:28 IST
Cyclone Dana live updates
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Cyclone Dana live updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that tropical cyclone 'Dana' started making landfall off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday night. The phenomenon is expected to continue till Friday morning. Coastal districts like Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur already have 100-110 kms.

The cyclone was moving northwest at a speed of 15 kmph and hit about 110 kmph between Bhitrakanika, Bhadraka and Dhamaranagar in the centre. According to Umashankar Das, a senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, wind speeds can reach 120 km per hour as the storm center hits land.

“Work has begun on the ground, and the area in front of the wall cloud is forming soil. It takes four to five hours to complete,” Das said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi confirmed that around 5.84 lakh people have been evacuated from low-lying coastal areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah inquired about the country's preparedness to deal with the cyclone.

 

Live updates :Cyclone Dana live updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 25, 2024 8:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    'Heavy rain is expected in Bhadrak': Shantanu Mohanty, ADM Bhadrak

    ADM Bhadrak, Shantanu Mohanty said, "...we have already evacuated the vulnerable people and they are in Cyclone shelters... Electricity and other things have been restored. Fire Services, ODRF and NDRF teams have been moved... There has been a red alert in Bhadrak as heavy rain is expected. We have conveyed the message to the people not to go out..."

     

  • Oct 25, 2024 8:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi monitors the situation posed by Cyclone Dana

    Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi monitors the situation posed by Cyclone Dana.


     

  • Oct 25, 2024 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Cyclone Dana causes road blockages, damages in Bhadrak’s Dhamra

    Bhadrak, Odisha: Roads in the coastal villages of Dhamra in Bhadrak district have been blocked due to fallen trees and debris as Cyclone Dana makes its impact. Locals were seen clearing roads manually, working to remove the uprooted trees that have obstructed key routes.

    Several houses in the area have also sustained damage due to the cyclone’s strong winds and heavy rainfall. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage as the cyclone continues to affect coastal regions. Emergency services have been mobilized to assist in recovery efforts.

  • Oct 25, 2024 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Cyclone Dana disrupts flight operations at Kolkata Airport

    Flight operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata were disrupted as Cyclone Dana began its landfall in the region. The severe cyclonic storm, which has caused strong winds and heavy rainfall, led to several delays and cancellations of flights.

    Airport authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and passengers have been advised to check for updates on flight schedules. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of potential severe weather conditions in the coming hours as the landfall process continues.

  • Oct 25, 2024 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Cyclone Dana disrupts flight operations at Kolkata Airport

    Flight operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata were disrupted as Cyclone Dana began its landfall in the region. The severe cyclonic storm, which has caused strong winds and heavy rainfall, led to several delays and cancellations of flights.

    Airport authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and passengers have been advised to check for updates on flight schedules. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of potential severe weather conditions in the coming hours as the landfall process continues.

  • Oct 25, 2024 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Flight operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport to resume at 8 AM

    Flight operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar will now resume services at 8:00 AM instead of the previously scheduled 9:00 AM.

     

  • Oct 25, 2024 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Cyclone Dana makes landfall with wind speed of up to 120 kmph, crosses north Odisha; Bengal on high alert

    Cyclone Dana landfall process began late night 12:45am and continued till 5:30 am to 6:00 am, said the Meteorological Department. The storm is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. READ MORE...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement