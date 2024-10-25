Cyclone Dana makes landfall: Flight operations at Biju Patnaik Intnl Airport to resume at 8 AM | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Cyclone Dana live updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that tropical cyclone 'Dana' started making landfall off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday night. The phenomenon is expected to continue till Friday morning. Coastal districts like Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur already have 100-110 kms.

The cyclone was moving northwest at a speed of 15 kmph and hit about 110 kmph between Bhitrakanika, Bhadraka and Dhamaranagar in the centre. According to Umashankar Das, a senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, wind speeds can reach 120 km per hour as the storm center hits land.

“Work has begun on the ground, and the area in front of the wall cloud is forming soil. It takes four to five hours to complete,” Das said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi confirmed that around 5.84 lakh people have been evacuated from low-lying coastal areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah inquired about the country's preparedness to deal with the cyclone.