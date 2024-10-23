Cyclone Dana: 20 teams of NDRF deployed in Odisha, 13 in Bengal, local trains cancelled | Key points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check Cyclone Dana latest updates.

Cyclone Dana Latest Update: Ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Dana, the NDRF has deployed its teams at key locals in Odisha and West Bengal. Talking about the NDRF deployment, NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi said that 20 teams have been deployed in Odisha, 13 in West Bengal with 4 teams kept in reserve, preparations made in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag and 9 teams in Jharkhand. "We are expecting that maximum evacuation will be done today before landfall of cyclone tomorrow."

Odisha witnesses heavy rains

In the meantime, various parts of Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts in Odisha experienced rain and adverse weather conditions on Wednesday afternoon with the Indian Meterological Centre (IMD) saying that the outer bands of Cyclone ‘Dana’ has begun to affect the eastern coastline.

Senior IMD scientist Umashankar Das posted on X, "According to radar data from Paradip, the outer band of Cyclone ‘Dana’ has touched the land mass in Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts." He clarified that while the cyclone is around 500 km offshore, its outer bands, composed of clouds, can influence local weather conditions.

Local trains cancelled

The Eastern Railway will not operate any local train from Sealdah station from 8 pm on Thursday till 10 am on Friday in view of the cyclonic storm 'Dana', an official said. The step was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of train passengers in the Sealdah division that serves six districts of West Bengal - North 24 Praganas, South 24 Praganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Kolkata and Howrah.

"From 8 pm onwards on October 24, no local train will start from Sealdah station to ensure that no train is on the tracks during the time when the cyclone is apprehended to make landfall," the ER official said.

He said that local train services in the Sealdah division will remain suspended till 10 am on October 25, he said.

The official said that the last train from Hasnabad and Namkhana stations, which are close to the coastal areas in North and South 24 Parganas districts respectively, will depart towards Sealdah by 7 pm on October 24.

The storm which is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in Odisha early Friday with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph, will bring heavy rain in several south Bengal districts on October 24 and 25, the Met office said.

South Eastern Railway on Tuesday announced that more than 150 express and passenger trains running through its jurisdiction were cancelled in view of the cyclone. The East Coast Railways on Tuesday also cancelled as many as 198 trains passing through and originating from Odisha.