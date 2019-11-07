Image Source : IMD Cyclone Bulbul looms over east coast, likely to intensify into 'severe cyclonic storm'

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that it was 'very likely' that Cyclone Bulbul would intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm'. Bulbul is looming large over India's east coast and could possibly make landfall in coastal states like Odisha and West Bengal. Bangladesh may also fall under the cyclone circumference.

“Bulbul is 'most likely' to make landfall somewhere between Chandbali, Odisha, and Sagar Island, West Bengal, in close proximity to Bangladesh coast around November 10," predicted weather forecaster Skymet.

The IMD has 'yellow flagged' parts of the east coast as potential hazardous weather conditions in the next four days

Image Source : IMD Cyclone Bulbul looms over the east coast, likely to intensify into 'severe cyclonic storm'

For November 8 and 9, states of West Bengal and Odisha have been marked in yellow. While for the next two days (November 10 and 11), the storm is expected to move further east and so along with West Bengal, Nagaland and Assam have also been yellow marked by the IMD.

IMD has four levels of warnings

No. Warning 1. WARNING - Take Action 2. ALERT - Be Prepared 3. WATCH - Be Updated 4. No Warning - No Action

Cyclone Bulbul currently falls into the yellow category which means 'watch' and 'be prepared'.

The term used by IMD to refer to the occurrence of Cyclone Bulbul is 'Most Likely', which means there is 75% confidence that Cyclone Bulbul will make landfall as and when predicted by the weather department.

Image Source : IMD Cyclone Bulbul intensifies in the Bay of Bengal

Meanwhile, on the west coast, another cyclone that was expected to make landfall in Gujarat 'Cyclone Maha' is now calming down. As per recent reports, cyclone Maha is moving downwards and could make bring rains to parts of Maharashtra

(a) CyclonicStorm Maha over AS weakened into deep depression. Centered abt 180 km west-southwest of Diu. To move east-northeastwards &weaken further. (b) Cyclonic Storm Bulbul over BoB abt 730 kmsouth-southeast of Paradip. To move north-northwestwards & intensify further. pic.twitter.com/cgWdw4GN8A — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) November 7, 2019

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Madhya Maharashtra, Thane and Palghar districts will receive light to moderate showers on Thursday due to the cyclonic storm hovering in the Arabian sea.

Also Read | Cyclone Maha moves towards Gujarat coast, to bring rain in Maharashtra