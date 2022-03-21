Cyclone Asani: Rain predicted in Karnataka till March 24

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. NDRF personnel airlifted to Andaman Nicobar Islands in view of Cyclone Asani, in Arakkonam on Mar 20.

Cyclone Asani updates : In its latest forecast on Monday (March 21), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Karnataka till Thursday (March 24) in the wake of cyclone Asani.

High alert has been sounded in the coastal and Malnad districts of the state.

The depression in Bay of Bengal and South Andaman sea is also predicted to cause rain, accompanied with thunder and lightning.

Downpours will lash the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi from Monday to Thursday.

Rain is expected in the northern districts of Gadag, Haveri, Dharwad, Belagavi and Raichur on Thursday and Friday, while showers are also expected in Bengaluru.

Heavy rain lashed most parts of Bengaluru and Mysuru on Sunday.

