Monday, March 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Cyclone Asani: Rain predicted in Karnataka till March 24

Cyclone Asani: Rain predicted in Karnataka till March 24

The depression in Bay of Bengal and South Andaman sea is also predicted to cause rain, accompanied with thunder and lightning.

IANS Reported by: IANS
Bengaluru Published on: March 21, 2022 13:42 IST
Cyclone Asani track, Cyclone Asani landfall, Cyclone Asani andaman and nicobar, Cyclone Asani landfa
Image Source : PTI.

NDRF personnel airlifted to Andaman Nicobar Islands in view of Cyclone Asani, in Arakkonam on Mar 20. 

Highlights

  • India Meteorological Department has predicted rain in Karnataka till Mar 24 in wake of Cyclone Asani
  • High alert has been sounded in the coastal and Malnad districts of the state, said IMD
  • The depression in Bay of Bengal and South Andaman sea is also predicted to cause rain with lightning

Cyclone Asani updates: In its latest forecast on Monday (March 21), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Karnataka till Thursday (March 24) in the wake of cyclone Asani.

High alert has been sounded in the coastal and Malnad districts of the state.

The depression in Bay of Bengal and South Andaman sea is also predicted to cause rain, accompanied with thunder and lightning.

Downpours will lash the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi from Monday to Thursday.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Asani: Andaman and Nicobar Islands to experience heavy rain, strong winds today, says IMD

Rain is expected in the northern districts of Gadag, Haveri, Dharwad, Belagavi and Raichur on Thursday and Friday, while showers are also expected in Bengaluru.

Heavy rain lashed most parts of Bengaluru and Mysuru on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Asani: Parts of Andaman experience rain, strong winds

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News