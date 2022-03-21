Cyclone Asani: Andaman and Nicobar Islands to experience heavy rain, strong winds today, says IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arakkonam: NDRF personnel airlifted to Andaman Nicobar Islands in view of Cyclone Asani, in Arakkonam, Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Highlights Andaman and Nicobar islands are expected to experience heavy rains and strong winds.

If a depression emerges into a cyclonic storm then it will be known as Cyclone Asani.

India Meteorological Department scientist RK Janamani on Sunday predicted that the Andaman and Nicobar islands are expected to experience heavy rains and strong winds today, as part of the formation of cyclone Asani. "So far it is a depression which will intensify into a deep depression by Monday morning and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening. If it emerges into a cyclonic storm then it will be known as Cyclone Asani," said Janamani.

However, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Sunday that the cyclone will not make a landfall in the Andaman Islands, reported PTI. The weather system is expected to intensify first into a deep depression and later into a cyclonic storm today.

“As per our forecast, the weather system would move nearly northward along and off Andaman Islands towards Myanmar and adjoining south Bangladesh coast,” Mohapatra said.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed and are ready at different places with all necessary equipment to carry out search and rescue operations.

Indian Coast Guard ships have been shepherding the fishermen out at sea and issuing weather warnings on Sunday afternoon ahead of the upcoming Cyclone Asani.

(With agency inputs)

