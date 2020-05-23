Cyclone Amphan in Bengal: Centre accepts Mamata's request, sends 5 Army columns to help Kolkata

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

Accepting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request, Centre has sent five columns to help Kolkata administration in restoring infrastructure in the state battered by cyclone Amphan. Each column consists of 35 personnel, which makes it 180 in totality.

Earlier today, West Bengal had sought support of the Indian Army, Railways and port for restoring essential infrastructure and services in the cyclone-ravaged areas of the state. It had also urged private entities to provide manpower and equipment for the purpose.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged people to have patience as the administration was working tirelessly to restore normalcy.

Cyclone Amphan has claimed 86 lives in the state and caused havoc in at least 14 districts, mainly in South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore.

Meanwhile, Centre today also rushed 10 fresh teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to West Bengal in order to speed up the relief and rescue operations post cyclone 'Amphan'. A total of 26 NDRF teams are deployed in six cyclone affected districts of West Bengal for restoration work at present and with the addition of the fresh ones the total number of teams will be 36.

(With PTI inputs)

