Congress Working Committee Hyderabad meeting enters day 2 today as deliberations on key issues continue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CWC meeting in Hyderabad

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting being held in Telangana will move to its second and final day on Sunday (September 17) as the grand-old party continues its deliberations ahead of the state Assembly polls and other issues concerning the party.

The first day of the first meeting of the reconstituted CWC saw the adoption of a resolution that touched upon various issues including unemployment in the country, price-rise, and caste-based census.

Top leaders of the Congress party including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, were present at the meeting along with other CWC members.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi, during the meeting, said that they shouldn't fall into the trap of BJP's narrative and must stand by the poor.

Sonia Gandhi said that everyone needs to remain united and work together with the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, sources said.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that there is a need to remain cautious on issues like Sanatana, in view of the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

On the evening of September 17, which is celebrated as Telangana National Integration Day, the party will hold a mega rally near Hyderabad, where it will announce six guarantees for the Telangana assembly election, KC Venugopal said.

The conduct of the CWC meeting in Telangana is seen as an attempt to boost the party's campaign in the poll-bound state and send out a clear message that it would go all-out to oust the BRS government in this year's assembly elections.

"Tomorrow at 2:30 pm, we will hold the first CWC meeting. Congress President will be present. Former Congress Presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and all other Working Committee Members including permanent invitees and special invitees will participate. We have invited 90 people, but six of them have informed us about their inability due to personal difficulties to attend. All other 84 people will attend, including our four chief ministers," Venugopal said on Saturday.

Congress PC after CWC meeting Day 1

The party held a press conference on Saturday evening in which Jairam Ramesh, P Chidambaram, and Pawan Khera spoke to the media.

P Chidambaram dubbed the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ being projected by the Centre an “assault on the Constitution” and said that the party rejects it.

“The One Nation, One Election is an assault on the Constitution. We reject it. It is an attack on Federalism. It will require at least five Constitutional amendments. The BJP knows that it does not have the numbers to pass these Constitutional amendments. Yet if it puts forward this mirage of One Nation, One Election, it is only to divert attention from the pressing issues and to create a false narrative,” the Congress MP said.

In the resolution adopted, the CWC mentioned the need for conducting a caste census.

The Congress' top decision-making body expressed grave concern at "increasing unemployment and continuous rise in prices, especially of essential commodities".

"The prime minister's so-called Rozgar Melas are a hoax to cover up the abject failure to create, as promised, two crore jobs a year. The failure to conduct the decennial Census, due in 2021, is a national and an international shame," the resolution said.

"The CWC also underlines the stubborn refusal of the Modi government to conduct a caste census. This refusal in the face of a universal demand has exposed the BJP's lack of commitment to social and economic justice and its bias against the backward classes, Dalits and tribal people," it alleged.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Don't fall for BJP's narrative, remain cautious on Sanatan issue, Cong leaders in CWC meet: Sources

ALSO READ | One Nation, One Election is assault on the Constitution: Chidambaram after CWC meeting

Latest India News