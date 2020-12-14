Image Source : FILE PHOTO ‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air’: CDS Bipin Rawat amid border tensions

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that the Indian armed forces will leave no stone unturned to safeguard our frontiers be it at land, air or ocean. Speaking at the launch of the first project 17-A Frigate Warship from GRSE Yard, CDS Rawat said, "China's attempt to change the status quo on Line of Actual Control along the northern border amidst COVID-19 pandemic necessitates high-level preparation on land, sea and air."

"I am fully confident that Indian Armed Forces will leave no stone unturned to safeguard our frontiers be it at land, air or ocean," news agency ANI quoted Rawat as saying.

General Bipin Rawat said, "The government through its policies has actively promoted Make in India and its vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat to ensure large defence contracts are executed by Indian firms with employment being generated within our own country."

Underlining the importance of technology in the armed forces, the Chief of Defence Staff said, “Time has come now to look at the future of warfighting imbibing technology into our systems. We have got adequate forces to counter any threat or challenges that we may face on northern borders.”

The comments come as India authorised the defence forces to enhance their stocking of weapons and ammunition for a 15-day intense war as the country is in the middle of conflict with China over border row in eastern Ladakh, news agency ANI had reported on Sunday.

The authorisation to increase the weapon and ammunition reserves to minimum 15-I levels from the earlier existing 10-day stocking is to prepare the defence forces for a two-front war with both China and Pakistan.

(With ANI inputs)

