2 CRPF personnel killed as terrorists open fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore

Two CRPF personnel were killed on Monday as terrorists opened fire in Pampore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The terrorists fired upon the troops of CRPF 11O batallion when they were carrying out ROP at 1250 hours along with Jammu and Kashmir Police on National Highway near Pampore, a statement read. The area was cordoned off and searches launched.

Initially, at least five CRPF personnel were injured and evacuated to the district hospital. Later, two were reported to have succumbed to their injuries.

